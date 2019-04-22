Cardinals place Michael Wacha on the injured list

This was unexpected: the Cardinals have placed starter Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 19. The reason: left knee patellar tendinitis.
Wacha allowed only two runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking only one in his last start, which came last Wednesday over the Brewers, but he was either pitching through pain or it just flared up late last week.
Drew Robinson — a position player — has been called up from Triple-A Memphis to take Wacha’s place on the roster. A spot starter will take Wacha’s turn tomorrow. Hopefully Wacha will only have to miss one start.
Terrible news for Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker: the MRI he had on his knee revealed a torn ACL. He’ll need surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Shoemaker was in the process of holding the A’s scoreless through three innings of three-hit, one-strikeout ball in his start on Saturday. He twisted his leg awkwardly when he ran over and tagged Matt Chapman between first and second base, however, and it was immediately clear that things weren’t right. He was initially diagnosed with a sprain, but the MRI showed that it was worse.
This is a tough break for Shoemaker, who had started off the season pretty fantastically, posting a 1.57 ERA over his first five starts this year.