Cardinals place Michael Wacha on the injured list

This was unexpected: the Cardinals have placed starter Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 19. The reason: left knee patellar tendinitis.

Wacha allowed only two runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking only one in his last start, which came last Wednesday over the Brewers, but he was either pitching through pain or it just flared up late last week.

Drew Robinson — a position player — has been called up from Triple-A Memphis to take Wacha’s place on the roster. A spot starter will take Wacha’s turn tomorrow. Hopefully Wacha will only have to miss one start.

