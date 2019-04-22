Cardinals place Michael Wacha on injured list

This was unexpected: the Cardinals have placed starter Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 19. The reason: left knee patellar tendinitis.
Wacha allowed only two runs over six innings, striking out seven and walking only one in his last start, which came last Wednesday over the Brewers, but he was either pitching through pain or it just flared up late last week.
Drew Robinson — a position player — has been called up from Triple-A Memphis to take Wacha’s place on the roster. A spot starter will take Wacha’s turn tomorrow. Hopefully Wacha will only have to miss one start.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi will undergo surgery on his right elbow to remove loose bodies. Rosenthal notes that Eovaldi had a similar procedure done last year while he was with the Rays and missed two months. The general timetable is between one and two months.
Eovaldi, 29, went on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Through four starts, the right-hander owns a 6.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 innings. This is certainly not what the Red Sox envisioned when they inked him to a four-year, $68 million contract in December.
The Red Sox recalled pitcher Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Eovaldi’s spot on the active roster.