Bryce Harper ejected after arguing balls and strikes

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was ejected from Monday night’s game in New York against the Mets after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Mark Carlson in the fourth inning. Harper was called out on strikes for the first out of the inning and seemed particularly annoyed with the strike two call. Later in the inning, Carlson called a high strike on César Hernández. Harper barked at Carlson from the dugout and was immediately ejected. Manager Gabe Kapler stormed out of the dugout in defense of his superstar and somehow did not get ejected as well. At one point, Harper nudged Kapler into Carlson, which might end up resulting in a heftier fine for Harper.

Carlson called a high strike for strike two on Harper in his first at-bat in the first inning as well, which might have influenced his displeasure with the strike zone. Both that and the pitch to Hernández were clearly balls.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic notes that Harper is the first Phillies player ejected from a game since Justin De Fratus on June 16, 2015. It makes more sense considering the Phillies have played few meaningful games between 2015-18, but is still astounding nevertheless.

Roman Quinn replaced Harper in center field, batting third. Harper finishes the night 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts.

