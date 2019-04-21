Rays place Austin Meadows on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

Rays outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain, per a team announcement Sunday. No concrete timetable has been given for his return to the lineup just yet, but he’s scheduled to meet with a hand specialist on Sunday as the Rays try to determine the extent of his injury.
Meadows, 23, suffered the sprain in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. He lined a two-run triple into the right-center field gap — one of a franchise-record four triples that the Rays recorded in the game — but slid awkwardly into third base and jammed his right thumb in the process. He didn’t appear to be in obvious pain following the hit, however, nor was he removed from the game at the time.
Prior to the setback, Meadows carried a hefty .351/.422/.676 batting line with six homers, 19 RBI, and a 1.097 OPS through his first 83 plate appearances of 2019. He was replaced by Guillermo Heredia in right field for Sunday’s series finale and will likely lose a few starts to Avisaíl García as well.
In a series of corresponding moves, right-handed reliever Jake Faria was optioned to Triple-A Durham, infielder/outfielder Andrew Velazquez and righty reliever Emilio Pagán were recalled from Triple-A, and reliever Hunter Wood was placed on the paternity list. Second baseman Joey Wendle was also reinstated from the 10-day injured list after rehabbing a left hamstring strain and is scheduled take over the keystone during the Rays’ matinee against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols had a night to remember during the club’s 6-5 loss to the Mariners on Saturday. In the bottom of the third inning, he lined a double off of Yusei Kikuchi and scored Andrelton Simmons for the Angels’ first run of the night, then returned in the ninth with a 436-foot solo shot off of Anthony Swarzak.
The two-RBI performance bumped Pujols’ career total to 1,993 — and, unsurprisingly, placed him in some pretty rare company. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the veteran slugger surpassed Babe Ruth’s career RBI total of 1,992. Only Hank Aaron (2,297), Álex Rodríguez (2,086), Barry Bonds (1,996), and Lou Gehrig (1,995) sit above him on the all-time list now.
As MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger pointed out, however, there’s some dispute about Ruth’s real RBI total. Elias Sports Bureau doesn’t count the 224 RBI Ruth racked up between 1914 and 1919, as the league didn’t start keeping official track of players’ runs batted in until 1920. Baseball Reference, among other sites, does retroactively count those RBI as legitimate, giving the Bambino a much more impressive total of 2,214 RBI across his 22-season career in the majors — good enough for second-most among all MLB players.
Still, the difference between fifth-most RBI and seventh-most RBI is fairly slight and should in no way diminish Pujols’ incredible accomplishments over the last two decades. He needs just two more runs batted in to overtake Lou Gehrig’s indisputable 1,995 total and three to eclipse Barry Bonds’ 1,996 RBI, both records he’s likely to break by the time the Angels conclude their series against the Mariners on Sunday afternoon.