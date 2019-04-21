James Paxton
James Paxton ties Yankees strikeout record

By Ashley VarelaApr 21, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
Yankees hurler James Paxton is off to a red-hot start this season, one that might even be called historic. The southpaw pitched his way to a 2-2 record last week, firing eight scoreless innings of two-hit, 12-strikeout ball in an impressive 8-0 victory over the Red Sox. On Sunday, he racked up another 12 strikeouts in a dominant showing against the Royals — not only reinforcing the Yankees’ five-run lead, but matching a franchise record that has gone unchallenged since 1998.

After striking out three batters over the first two innings, Paxton hit his stride in the third. He expended 12 pitches to strike out the side, getting Martín Maldonado on a called strike and inducing swinging strikes from Billy Hamilton and Whit Merrifield to end the inning. In the fourth, he allowed a leadoff single and stolen base to Adalberto Mondesi, then proceeded to strike out the side again. By the time he handed the ball over to Tommy Kahnle in the seventh, the Royals had managed to get on base just four times and stranded both of the runners they had in scoring position.

According to MLB Stats, Paxton’s feat — 12 strikeouts in consecutive outings — had not been recorded by a Yankees pitcher since David Cone decimated the Marlins and Indians during back-to-back performances in the summer of 1998. The 30-year-old lefty is also one of just three major-league pitchers to pitch consecutive starts with 12 strikeouts, one (or fewer) walk, and zero earned runs, and the first to do so since Clayton Kershaw in 2015. And, while it certainly seems improbable, he might even be the first to complete the feat in three straight starts when he faces the Giants next weekend, too.

Rays place Austin Meadows on 10-day injured list with thumb sprain

By Ashley VarelaApr 21, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
Rays outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain, per a team announcement Sunday. No concrete timetable has been given for his return to the lineup just yet, but he’s scheduled to meet with a hand specialist on Sunday as the Rays try to determine the extent of his injury.

Meadows, 23, suffered the sprain in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. He lined a two-run triple into the right-center field gap — one of a franchise-record four triples that the Rays recorded in the game — but slid awkwardly into third base and jammed his right thumb in the process. He didn’t appear to be in obvious pain following the hit, however, nor was he removed from the game at the time.

Prior to the setback, Meadows carried a hefty .351/.422/.676 batting line with six homers, 19 RBI, and a 1.097 OPS through his first 83 plate appearances of 2019. He was replaced by Guillermo Heredia in right field for Sunday’s series finale and will likely lose a few starts to Avisaíl García as well.

In a series of corresponding moves, right-handed reliever Jake Faria was optioned to Triple-A Durham, infielder/outfielder Andrew Velazquez and righty reliever Emilio Pagán were recalled from Triple-A, and reliever Hunter Wood was placed on the paternity list. Second baseman Joey Wendle was also reinstated from the 10-day injured list after rehabbing a left hamstring strain and is scheduled take over the keystone during the Rays’ matinee against the Red Sox on Sunday.