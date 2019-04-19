Conflicting reports on Blue Jays calling up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

UPDATE: Welp, Hécto Gómez may not have this one right. Scott Mitchell of TSN is reporting that it’s “highly unlikely” Guerrero is recalled unless some sort of injury occurs, so I suppose we should all stand down.
Anyone up for keeping him down until the Super Two cutoff in June?
3:35 PM: Héctor Gómez, a baseball writer from the Dominican Republic, reports that The Blue Jays will call up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He will reportedly make his MLB’s debut on Tuesday. The Blue Jays have not confirmed this yet, but I’m sure we’ll hear sometime this weekend.
As we’ve noted over and over, Guerrero has nothing left to prove in the minors and has not had anything to prove there for some time. Guerrero is currently 7-for-17, with a line of .412/.500/.824 in five Triple-A games this year. In one he hit the ball clear the heck out of the stadium. This coming off a 2018 season in which he hit .381/.437/.636 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 408 minor league plate appearances.
A minor injury in spring training made Guerrero unavailable for Opening Day and gave the Jays cover to keep him down in the minors to start the season. With that Guerrero is ensured of not getting a full year’s worth of service time in 2019 and thus the Jays have obtained a full six years of control of him after this season. As such, there really is no baseball nor business reason to keep him down on the farm any longer.
Jacob deGrom ran into a bout of bad luck last week, snapping his record-tying streak of 26 quality starts after he was lit up by the Twins in a six-run, four-inning affair. On Friday, the Mets got more bad news about their ace: per Newsday’s Tim Healey, the right-hander is headed to New York to undergo an MRI on his right elbow. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury or the extent to which it might affect deGrom’s 2019 campaign, though GM Brodie Van Wagenen announced that he’ll be placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 16) with an expected return date of April 26.
Prior to the announcement, manager Mickey Callaway told reporters that deGrom first experienced some pain in his right elbow while playing catch on Thursday. This is far from the first time the 30-year-old has sustained elbow issues: he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011, underwent a second procedure to repair nerve damage in 2016, and was sidelined on the 10-day injured list after hyperextending his right elbow last May. Even if his most recent injury doesn’t require invasive surgery or a long stint on the injured list, however, it stands to reason that the Mets would want to play it extra-safe with their no. 1 starter.
So far in 2019, deGrom has pitched to mixed results. He looked every bit the defending Cy Young winner after shutting out the Nationals and Marlins in back-to-back outings at the start of the season, but faltered a little after giving up a combined nine runs and five homers to the Twins and Braves in his next two starts. He currently holds a 3.68 ERA, 2.9 BB/9, and 14.7 SO/9 through 22 innings, and entering Friday, is tied with Blake Snell, Matthew Boyd, and Gerrit Cole for a league-leading 36 strikeouts.