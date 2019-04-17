Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits homer into parking lot

If there were any doubt that Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needed more time in the minors to work on things, he is quickly putting that idea to rest. After getting a late start to the season due to an injury, Guerrero started the season 5-for-13 with a double, a homer, two walks, and five RBI.
Guerrero continued to punish minor league pitching on Wednesday. In the fourth inning of Triple-A Buffalo’s game in Pawtucket, Guerrero hit a solo home run literally out of the stadium and into the parking lot off of Bobby Poyner.
I think the kid is ready for the majors. He was last year.
Welp, that didn’t last long. Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is going back on the injured list with more knee issues. If it matters the Sox say it’s not a big deal and they expect him back sooner rather than later, but they also said that his post-2017 knee surgery was just a “cleanup” at first and that basically cost him a year. So.
Pedroia has played in six games and is 2-for-20 with a walk.
I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that Pedroia’s career may be nearing an end. Sure, he’s under contract for two more years after this season, but he’s also in a unfortunate spiral that so many players experience in their mid-to-late 30s.
Running a website like this makes it all the clearer, actually. When you search a player’s name in our CMS, you get every post in which he appears in reverse chronological order. Just about every long-tenured player ends with about six posts in which he is alternately placed on and activated from the disabled/injured list. Then an offseason link to a big feature in which he’s written about as being “at a crossroads” followed by something vague about “resuming baseball activities” and then, inevitably, the retirement announcement. I can’t count the number of guys whose careers I can tick off in that way by browsing the guts of this site.
I hope that’s not the case for Pedroia. I hope that there’s a “Pedroia wins Comeback Player of the Year” post in the future. Or at the very least a silly “Miller’s Crossing” reference in an “And that Happened” in which I say “the old man’s still an artist with the Thompson” after he peppers the ball around in some 3-for-4, two-double game. I want that stuff to happen.
It’s just that, if you watch this game long enough, you realize how unlikely that is once a player starts to break down.