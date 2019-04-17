Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a homer into the parking lot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there were any doubt that Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needed more time in the minors to work on things, he is quickly putting that idea to rest. After getting a late start to the season due to an injury, Guerrero started the season 5-for-13 with a double, a homer, two walks, and five RBI.

Guerrero continued to punish minor league pitching on Wednesday. In the fourth inning of Triple-A Buffalo’s game in Pawtucket, Guerrero hit a solo home run literally out of the stadium and into the parking lot off of Bobby Poyner.

INTO THE PARKING LOT!!! Here's the MASSIVE home run #Bisons 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit out of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket!!! #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/DNSdztW5fc — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 17, 2019

I think the kid is ready for the majors. He was last year.

