The Giants are thinking about moving the fences in

By Craig CalcaterraApr 17, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
Over at The Athletic, Andrew Baggarly and Eno Sarris have a story about how the San Francisco Giants are considering that which was once inconceivable: moving in the fences at Oracle Park.

The park, designed during the 1990s offensive boom, and thus intended to be both expansive and beautiful, is one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the game. Partially because of the huge right-center field and partially because of the weather. It’s also worth noting that the dimensions didn’t seem all that bad when a god like Barry Bonds was hitting titanic homers there but his retirement, plus the Giants’ failure to develop solid power hitters, has made its cavernous place seem even more cavernous.

The impetus, though, is just as much practicality as home run friendliness. Oracle Park is one of the only parks with on-field bullpens remaining in the game (Tropicana Field and the Oakland Coliseum are the others). Having pitchers mounds in areas where fielder’s range is less than ideal, and has caused injury in the past. The Giants are thinking about taking some of that acreage in right center and moving the bullpens out there.

It’s good that they have more reason to do this than just boosting offense, because baseball has a fairly sketchy history of such moves. Teams who are bad and who move the fences in tend to just see their opposition hit more homers because, well, you still need good players. An opposite example is one of my favorite ones. In 1990, the Cleveland Indians acquired speedster Alex Cole, who swiped 40 bases in only 63 games. Inspired to become the next Whitey Herzog Cardinals, the Indians moved their fences way back and planned to be all about triples and stolen bases and all of that, with Cole as the center of it all. The next year Cole stole only 27 bases and was caught a hefty 17 times, a young Albert Belle was the only guy on the team to hit more than 11 homers and the Indians lost 105 games. And so it goes.

Here’s hoping the Giants have better luck with their alterations.

 

Minor league pitcher does backflips after saves

By Craig CalcaterraApr 17, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
A week ago Sunday we had a big, fun benches-clearing brawl because Chris Archer of the Pirates decided that it was bad form for Derek Dietrich of the Reds to admire a long homer he hit. That, as always, led to talk about unwritten rules, on-field decorum and all of that.

As I said at the time, it’s kind of a tiresome argument at this point. It’s also a pretty disingenuous one on the part of pitchers, most of whom fist pump and dance around in their big moments, often in ways that make a hitter’s bat flip or moment of admiration seem tame. Pitchers are emotional snowflakes when it comes to this stuff. And they’re often hypocritical, Chris Archer included.

Which brings us to Twins minor leaguer Dusten Knight, who currently plays for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the Double-A Southern League. Based on his performance after notching a couple of saves this past week, one hopes that he is not the sort who gets bent out of shape when an opposing batter struts around a bit:

Someone ask Chris Archer if this is OK.