Matt Moore to miss rest of 2019 following knee surgery

Tigers pitcher Matt Moore underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the meniscus on his right knee. The damage was greater than expected and the lefty will miss the rest of the season as a result, MLB.com’s Jason Beck reports. Moore was originally expected to miss four to six weeks.
Moore, 29, tossed seven shutout innings against the Blue Jays on March 31, then held the Royals scoreless over three innings on April 6 before exiting with what was diagnosed at the time as a right knee sprain.
Moore, earning $2.5 million for the 2019 campaign, can become a free agent after the season.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a prodigious two-run home run off of Royals starter Brad Keller in the fourth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game in Chicago. Anderson celebrated by throwing his bat back towards his dugout.
MLB celebrated Anderson’s achievement as such:
Predictably, the next time Anderson stepped to the plate, leading off the bottom of the sixth inning, Keller threw a fastball at him. The benches emptied. Keller and Anderson were ejected, as was White Sox manager Rick Renteria.
10 days ago, Pirates pitcher Chris Archer intentionally threw at Reds infielder Derek Dietrich. I predicted, correctly, that Archer would get a mere five-game suspension, which didn’t even result in a missed start. Archer essentially had his start pushed back one day; he started on April 7 and 13, his team’s eighth and 13th games of the season. Archer was also fined, but hardly enough to outweigh the social incentives for retaliation.
Just as MLB needed to suspend Archer for a much longer period of time, the league needs to make Keller’s fine and suspension count. MLB can’t, at both times, promote “let the kids play,” then do nothing when the “kids” who “play” have baseballs intentionally whipped at their bodies. Based on precedent, however, Keller will receive a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine, and pitchers will continue to hurl baseballs at batters whenever their feelings get hurt.