Marcell Ozuna homers in fourth consecutive game

Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna stayed red-hot on Wednesday afternoon against the Brewers, homering in his fourth consecutive game. Wednesday’s dinger was a solo shot leading off the top of the second inning off of Corbin Burnes.
Ozuna homered in each of the previous two games against the Brewers and twice in Sunday’s win against the Reds.
The Cardinals won Wednesday’s contest 6-3. Ozuna is now hitting .290/.343/.726 with eight home runs, 16 RBI, and 13 runs scored on the season.
Joey Votto popped out to first base. Yes, it’s true: after 6,827 plate appearances in which he never once popped up to the first baseman, Votto did just that on Wednesday afternoon against the Dodgers.
With two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the eighth inning facing Pedro Báez, Votto worked a 3-1 count before hitting a change-up up in the air in foul territory. Cody Bellinger made the grab.
Votto has been famously stingy with the pop-ups. According to FanGraphs, he has a 1.1 percent infield fly ball rate for his entire career. He didn’t pop up once in 2016 or ’18, and didn’t this season until today. The major league average pop-up rate since 2007, Votto’s first season in the majors, ranged between 9.3 and 10.6 percent. Among players with at least 1,000 plate appearances since 2007, the only other players with a pop-up rate below two percent are Ryan Howard (1.5%) and Howie Kendrick (1.7%).
Votto went 0-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon. The future Hall of Famer is now batting .228/.323/.386 with a home run and three RBI on 65 plate appearances this season.