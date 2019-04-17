Daniel Palka ends hitless skid, optioned to Triple-A

White Sox outfielder was oh-for-the-season coming into Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Royals. His last hit came in the third inning on the final game of the 2018 season. He struck out in his final two at-bats, then went hitless across his first 12 games of the 2019 season spanning 39 trips to the plate.

Palka did not start, but entered the game in place of Yoán Moncada, who was hit in the head by a throw. Palka ended his skid in his first at-bat in the seventh inning on Wednesday, grounding a single to left field to put runners on first and second with no outs. The White Sox were unable to capitalize and ended up losing 4-3.

The White Sox optioned Palka to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.

Palka’s streak wasn’t as prodigious as that of the Orioles’ Chris Davis. Palka’s hitless streak spanned 41 plate appearances. Davis went 54 consecutive trips to the dish without a hit.

Follow @Baer_Bill