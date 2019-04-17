Daniel Palka ends hitless skid, optioned to Triple-A

White Sox outfielder was oh-for-the-season coming into Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Royals. His last hit came in the third inning on the final game of the 2018 season. He struck out in his final two at-bats, then went hitless across his first 12 games of the 2019 season spanning 39 trips to the plate.
Palka did not start, but entered the game in place of Yoán Moncada, who was hit in the head by a throw. Palka ended his skid in his first at-bat in the seventh inning on Wednesday, grounding a single to left field to put runners on first and second with no outs. The White Sox were unable to capitalize and ended up losing 4-3.
The White Sox optioned Palka to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.
Palka’s streak wasn’t as prodigious as that of the Orioles’ Chris Davis. Palka’s hitless streak spanned 41 plate appearances. Davis went 54 consecutive trips to the dish without a hit.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports noted on Wednesday afternoon that the Phillies’ attendance is up almost 12,000 fans per game on average this season compared to last year. That is indeed true as Baseball Reference shows. Another 39,861 fans showed up to today’s series finale against the Mets.
After today’s win, the Phillies are 11-6, owning the best record in the National League at the moment. So they have that along with a nearly packed house every home game. It turns out that signing star players is good for business.
The Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal in early March, capping off an offseason effort in which they also added Andrew McCutchen, David Robertson, J.T. Realmuto, and Jean Segura. Shortly after the Harper signing was announced, the Phillies saw a dramatic surge in ticket and jersey sales.
Let’s check in on the Giants, who were rumored as a possible destination for Harper shortly before he signed with the Phillies. They’re down 6,568 fans per game on average compared to last year. Yikes!