Arodys Vizcaíno undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

The Braves announced on Wednesday that closer Arodys Vizcaíno underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The procedure cleaned up the right-hander’s labrum and removed scar tissue from the shoulder joint.
Vizcaíno initially landed on the 10-day injured list on April 14 (retroactive to the 11th) due to inflammation in his right shoulder.
Vizcaíno, 28, appeared in four games this season, yielding one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts across four innings. A.J. Minter figures to be next in line to serve as the closer.
Joey Votto popped out to first base. Yes, it’s true: after 6,827 plate appearances in which he never once popped up to the first baseman, Votto did just that on Wednesday afternoon against the Dodgers.
With two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the eighth inning facing Pedro Báez, Votto worked a 3-1 count before hitting a change-up up in the air in foul territory. Cody Bellinger made the grab.
Votto has been famously stingy with the pop-ups. According to FanGraphs, he has a 1.1 percent infield fly ball rate for his entire career. He didn’t pop up once in 2016 or ’18, and didn’t this season until today. The major league average pop-up rate since 2007, Votto’s first season in the majors, ranged between 9.3 and 10.6 percent. Among players with at least 1,000 plate appearances since 2007, the only other players with a pop-up rate below two percent are Ryan Howard (1.5%) and Howie Kendrick (1.7%).
Votto went 0-for-3 with a walk on the afternoon. The future Hall of Famer is now batting .228/.323/.386 with a home run and three RBI on 65 plate appearances this season.