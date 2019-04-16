Yu Darvish hit three guys with one pitch

I’m a total sucker for the Marvel movies. My favorite character in them is probably Captain America. I never much cared for Cap comics, but Chris Evans’ portrayal of him has been outstanding and the writers have nailed a great multi-movie storyline for a character that, in the wrong hands, might’ve been absolutely terrible.

Not gonna lie, though: the action carries these things. That’s especially so for Captain America, who has some of the best fight scenes in any of the MCU movies. The elevator fight in “Winter Soldier” was amazing. When he just picked up his dang motorcycle and threw it at the bad guys in the opening sequence of “Age of Ultron” was fantastic. Great stuff, man.

His shield work, though, is his obvious calling card. The way the throws it around, ricocheting off of the bad guys and/or destroying planes and vehicles and whatever else needs to be destroyed. How cool would it be to be able to do that in real life?

Hahaha, I know you couldn’t, though. That stuff is all just CGI. You could never get a real object to do that. It just defies the laws of physics.

Well, most of the time:

Yu Darvish, 99mph Triple Kill Fastball (with motion tracker). pic.twitter.com/34DtSIigFG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2019

I’d like to think that Darvish said some cool Captain America line to himself during his windup like, “before we get started, does anyone want to get out?” Except, given how poor his control and effectiveness has been in recent outings, I am sadly resigned to believing it was just an accident.

Follow @craigcalcaterra