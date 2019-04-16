Video: Collin McHugh goes into The Matrix to avoid line drive

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich continued to terrorize Cardinals pitching on Tuesday, belting a three-run home run off of Ryan Helsley in the fifth inning, upping the lead to 8-0. Yelich also hit three homers against the Cardinals on Monday and now has nine dingers on the season. Of those nine homers, eight have come against Cardinals pitching. He has homered in all five games against them this season.

The Brewers opened the season with a four-game set at home against the Red Birds, spanning March 28-31, and Yelich homered in each of them. Yelich then went homerless until going deep in the series finale against the Cubs on April 7. Yelich went homerless for another week before the Brewers opened up their three-game set against the Cardinals yesterday.

Could Yelich be even better than he was last year, when he won NL MVP? In 2018, he hit .326/.402/.598 with 36 home runs, 110 RBI, 118 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases in 651 plate appearances. Entering Tuesday’s action, he was hitting .354/.449/.785 on the season with eight homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 78 plate appearances.

