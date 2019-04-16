Carl Edwards Jr.
Getty Images

Someone sent racist messages to Carl Edwards Jr. on Instagram

By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
8 Comments

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports that someone sent racist messages to Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. via his Instagram account. MLB and the MLBPA are investigating. If they figure out who it is, someone is gonna get a ban hammer from baseball games, I imagine.

A lot of people act as if racism is some historical artifact or a trait limited to the only truly evil and twisted. Meanwhile, all it takes is four bad relief outings in April for some probably normal-seeming guy named Chad or something to drop N-bombs on a relief pitcher’s Instagram page. Racists haven’t gone anyplace. They just try a bit harder to hide it these days. Just a bit, though.

Edwards has had a rough start to the season and was recently sent down to Triple-A Iowa to work on stuff. I’d say that whoever decided that Edwards not pitching as well as he did in past was worth this level of hostility has a lot more to work on.

Yankees place Greg Bird on the IL with a torn plantar fascia

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Yankees injury train keeps on chugging along. The latest to get on board is first baseman Greg Bird, who the Yankees just announced has been placed on the injured list with a torn plantar fascia. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

An injured Greg Bird is nothing new, sadly. He has been riddled with injuries, including serious ones, over the course of his career, causing him to miss entire seasons. Last year was his career high in games played with 82.

Bird was not hitting well to start the season, and now he’s likely to be out for a long time. The Yankees called up Mike Ford from AAA to take Bird’s place on the roster.