Red Sox DFA Blake Swihart, recall Sandy León

Evan Drellich reports that the Red Sox are designating catcher Blake Swihart for assignment. They are calling up Sandy León to take his place.
Swihart was hitting .231/.310/.385 as of this morning but his DFA is likely more a function of the Sox trying to do something — anything — to get the pitching staff back on track. León can’t hit a lick but his game-calling skills and his defense are superior, so he’ll get the call when Christian Vázquez isn’t catching.
The 27-year-old Swihart was once a top prospect but has never fulfilled his potential. Whether that is on him or on a Red Sox organization that never seemed to want to commit to him behind the dish is unclear, but what’s done is done. You have to figure that his reputation and that potential will get him a shot with another team, whether that occurs via trade or if he is released and signs elsewhere.
We wrote about this last week because it was pretty obvious what was going on then, but Major League Baseball just officially announced that the 2026 All-Star Game will be held in Philadelphia.
The reason: the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence which — and this is a fabbo word — is America’s Semiquincentennial. Say that three times real fast. It comes 50 years after the 1976 All-Star Game when Veterans Stadium hosted the Midsummer Classic for the Bicentennial. Which I was alive for, which means that I’m pushing 50 and, oh my God, that’s quite a thing to contemplate.
Rob Manfred:
“Major League Baseball is honored to have the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia be part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. This event will continue a tradition established in 1976 where the National Pastime plays an important role in a milestone for our country.”
This year’s All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland. Next year’s will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. They have not awarded venues yet for 2021-25. My guess is that 2026 is being announced now because the major sports leagues are going to try to line up special events in Philly just like they did in 1976, when the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all held their All-Star Games there.