Rays place Blake Snell on injured list with fractured toe

The Rays announced on Tuesday that the club placed starter Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 14, due to a fractured right toe. The Rays selected the contract of pitcher Emilio Pagán from Triple-A Durham.

Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Snell said he suffered the injury dropping something on his foot at home on Sunday night. He started on Saturday against the Blue Jays, tossing six shutout innings. Snell is expected to miss only one start.

Snell, 26, is the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. He has been terrific to start the 2019 season, owning a 2.16 ERA with a 36/4 K/BB ratio in 25 innings. His 36 strikeouts leads all pitchers.

Pagán, 27, held the minor league opposition scoreless over six innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks to begin the year.

