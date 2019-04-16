Phillies plate 10 runs in first inning against Mets

The Phillies showed up against the Mets Tuesday night hungry and motivated after a disappointing 7-6 loss on Monday. They batted around and then some, plating 10 runs against Steven Matz and Drew Gagnon. Matz was on the hook for eight of those runs (six earned) and failed to retire a batter. The Mets’ defense committed four errors.

Here’s how the inning played out:

The 10 runs are the most the Phillies have scored in the first inning since plating a franchise record 12 runs against the Nationals on April 8, 2017. It’s the most the Mets have allowed in the first inning since July 19, 1988 against the Reds.

Things got worse for the Mets as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited with an injury. The Phillies’ Segura also exited with an apparent injury. Both teams should provide updates on the players’ statuses later tonight. [Update, 8:29 PM ET: Segura exited with left hamstring tightness. Nimmo left with a stiff neck.]

Follow @Baer_Bill