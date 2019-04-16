Philadelphia gets the 2026 All-Star Game

We wrote about this last week because it was pretty obvious what was going on then, but Major League Baseball just officially announced that the 2026 All-Star Game will be held in Philadelphia.

The reason: the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence which — and this is a fabbo word — is America’s Semiquincentennial. Say that three times real fast. It comes 50 years after the 1976 All-Star Game when Veterans Stadium hosted the Midsummer Classic for the Bicentennial. Which I was alive for, which means that I’m pushing 50 and, oh my God, that’s quite a thing to contemplate.

Rob Manfred:

“Major League Baseball is honored to have the 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia be part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. This event will continue a tradition established in 1976 where the National Pastime plays an important role in a milestone for our country.”

This year’s All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland. Next year’s will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. They have not awarded venues yet for 2021-25. My guess is that 2026 is being announced now because the major sports leagues are going to try to line up special events in Philly just like they did in 1976, when the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all held their All-Star Games there.

