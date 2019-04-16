Brewers activate Jeremy Jeffress from injured list

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that reliever Jeremy Jeffress was activated from the 10-day injured list. The Brewers also recalled pitcher Aaron Wilkerson from Triple-A San Antonio. To create roster space, pitcher Freddy Peralta was placed on the 10-day injured list with an SC joint injury and pitcher Jack Petricka was optioned to Single-A Wisconsin.

Jeffress, 31, was removed from a spring training appearance in early March due to a sore right shoulder. The right-hander had a huge bounce-back year for the Brewers in 2018, posting a 1.29 ERA with 15 saves and an 89/27 K/BB ratio in 76 2/3 innings.

It is unclear how the Brewers plan to utilize Jeffress, but it would make sense if the club were to ease him back into high-leverage situations behind Josh Hader, who has acted as the pimary closer so far.

