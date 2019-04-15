Yasiel Puig homers off of Clayton Kershaw in return to Dodger Stadium

Yasiel Puig made his much-anticipated return to Dodger Stadium following an offseason trade that sent him to Cincinnati. The game had even more intrigue as Clayton Kershaw was activated from the injured list to make his season debut.
Puig’s day started off in Puigian style. He was characteristically late to his pre-game press conference. When he actually addressed the media, Puig expressed how happy he is with his new situation and his new teammates, especially Joey Votto.
In his first at-bat against his former team, Puig drove a slider Kershaw out to center field for a two-run home run. You can’t draw it up any better than that.
The dinger, of course, would not have been complete without a celebratory bat toss.
Puig hit his first homer of the year on Sunday against the Cardinals. He entered the night with a .502 OPS on the season. Perhaps he’s starting to heat up.
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich powered the Brewers to a 10-7 win over the Cardinals on Monday night. The outfielder hit a pair of three-run homers and a solo shot, driving in seven runs.
Yelich’s first homer came in the second inning off of Dakota Hudson, capping off a three-run frame for the Brewers to take a 6-2 lead. Yelich broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth with another three-run shot, this time off of Mike Mayers. Yelich tacked on a solo homer in the eighth off of John Brebbia.
Yelich is the first Brewer to hit three homers in a game since Aaron Hill on May 7, 2016 against the Reds. There have now been 21 three-homer games by Brewers hitters. Yelich’s seven RBI matches a club record, achieved 11 other times, most recently by Jesús Aguilar on July 7, 2017 against the Yankees.
There have already been three three-homer games this season. The others came from the Yankees’ Gary Sánchez on April 7 against the Orioles and the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt on March 29 against the Brewers. 2018 saw 14 three-homer games.
Yelich now has eight homers on the season, seven of which have come off of Cardinal pitching. Along with the eight dingers, Yelich is hitting .354/.449/.785 with 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 78 plate appearances.
Yelich’s most generous act actually occurred before Monday’s game, however. He delivered a puppy to two little girls who brought a sign to a Brewers game that read, “Yelich, hit a home run and my dad buys me a puppy!” Yelich, of course, homered in that game. The man does it all.