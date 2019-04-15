Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Video: Lorenzo Cain robs Matt Carpenter of home run

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
We’re only three weeks into the regular season, but Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has already robbed batters of two home runs. He robbed José Martínez of a game-tying solo home run to end the Brewers’ Opening Day game against the Cardinals. Cain victimized the Cardinals again on Monday. The Cardinals were leading 2-0 with a runner on second base and two outs as Matt Carpenter came to the plate. After taking a first-pitch ball, Carpenter swatted a Freddy Peralta fastball to deep right-center. Just as he did on Opening Day, Cain ranged back the whole way as he approached the wall. He timed his leap and snagged a would-be home run, ending the inning.

This is Cain’s 10th season in the majors. He has yet to win a Gold Glove. I would imagine that changes in November.

The Brewers rallied for six runs in the bottom half of the second inning, punctuated by a Christian Yelich three-run home run that plated Cain.

Clayton Kershaw to make season debut on Monday

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT
The Dodgers activated starter Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday night’s game against the Reds. Kershaw will be making his major league debut opposite Luis Castillo.

Kershaw, 31, dealt with a shoulder injury for much of spring training and opened the 2019 regular season on the injured list. It’s been a tough few years for Kershaw, as he has reached 30 starts just once in the last five seasons. Last year, the lefty went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and a 155/29 K/BB ratio over 161 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers optioned pitcher Jaime Schultz to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Kershaw on the 25-man roster.