Video: Lorenzo Cain robs Matt Carpenter of home run

We’re only three weeks into the regular season, but Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has already robbed batters of two home runs. He robbed José Martínez of a game-tying solo home run to end the Brewers’ Opening Day game against the Cardinals. Cain victimized the Cardinals again on Monday. The Cardinals were leading 2-0 with a runner on second base and two outs as Matt Carpenter came to the plate. After taking a first-pitch ball, Carpenter swatted a Freddy Peralta fastball to deep right-center. Just as he did on Opening Day, Cain ranged back the whole way as he approached the wall. He timed his leap and snagged a would-be home run, ending the inning.

This is Cain’s 10th season in the majors. He has yet to win a Gold Glove. I would imagine that changes in November.

The Brewers rallied for six runs in the bottom half of the second inning, punctuated by a Christian Yelich three-run home run that plated Cain.

Follow @Baer_Bill