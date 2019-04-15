Mike Trout returns to Angels’ lineup

Angels outfielder Mike Trout will return to the lineup for Monday night’s game in Texas against the Rangers. He’s batting second and playing DH.

Trout, 27, was removed in the fourth inning of last Tuesday’s game against the Brewers with a groin injury and has been out since. He was in the midst of a ridiculous start to the 2019 season, batting .406/.592/1.529 with five home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored, and 13 walks in 49 plate appearances.

Brian Goodwin and Peter Bourjos handled center field while Trout was absent. Goodwin is again playing in center on Monday night. It remains to be seen when Trout will return to the outfield, but that he is in the lineup is an encouraging sign.

