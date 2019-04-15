Clayton Kershaw to make season debut on Monday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers activated starter Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday night’s game against the Reds. Kershaw will be making his major league debut opposite Luis Castillo.

Kershaw, 31, dealt with a shoulder injury for much of spring training and opened the 2019 regular season on the injured list. It’s been a tough few years for Kershaw, as he has reached 30 starts just once in the last five seasons. Last year, the lefty went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and a 155/29 K/BB ratio over 161 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers optioned pitcher Jaime Schultz to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Kershaw on the 25-man roster.

Follow @Baer_Bill