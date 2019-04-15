Clayton Kershaw to make season debut on Monday

The Dodgers activated starter Clayton Kershaw from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday night’s game against the Reds. Kershaw will be making his major league debut opposite Luis Castillo.
Kershaw, 31, dealt with a shoulder injury for much of spring training and opened the 2019 regular season on the injured list. It’s been a tough few years for Kershaw, as he has reached 30 starts just once in the last five seasons. Last year, the lefty went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and a 155/29 K/BB ratio over 161 1/3 innings.
The Dodgers optioned pitcher Jaime Schultz to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Kershaw on the 25-man roster.
Angels outfielder Mike Trout will return to the lineup for Monday night’s game in Texas against the Rangers. He’s batting second and playing DH.
Trout, 27, was removed in the fourth inning of last Tuesday’s game against the Brewers with a groin injury and has been out since. He was in the midst of a ridiculous start to the 2019 season, batting .406/.592/1.529 with five home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored, and 13 walks in 49 plate appearances.
Brian Goodwin and Peter Bourjos handled center field while Trout was absent. Goodwin is again playing in center on Monday night. It remains to be seen when Trout will return to the outfield, but that he is in the lineup is an encouraging sign.