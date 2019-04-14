Watch: José Altuve stays on pace to make home run history

In case you missed it, José Altuve is on a home run tear right now. The Astros slugger entered Saturday’s game against the Mariners with a four-game home run streak, then extended it with another 411-foot blast off of Félix Hernández in the fifth:

The solo homer boosted the Astros to a comfortable 3-1 lead over the Mariners and put them in a position to go for the sweep during Sunday’s series finale. More than that, however, it also placed Altuve in some rare company: per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, only seven other second basemen have managed a five-game home run streak since 1908 — and none of them have pushed that record to six games yet.

Altuve isn’t the only one with a streak to defend. While the Mariners took another tough loss to their division rivals, they’ve been consistently hammering the strike zone since the start of the season. Following Saturday’s loss to the Astros, they still lead the majors with a collective total of 38 homers, a number they added to on Saturday night with Mitch Haniger‘s fourth-inning solo shot off of Houston ace Justin Verlander. They’ll look to extend that streak to 18 straight games on Sunday.