Triple-A Game between Lehigh Valley, Rochester features 15 homers

Update (6:11 PM ET): Aaand… it’s over. Evan Longoria was able to sneak a single in the hole between third baseman Nolan Arenado (who made a tremendous play on the previous at-bat) and shortstop Trevor Story.

*

Rockies starter German Márquez has held the Giants hitless through seven innings at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander, recently signed to a five-year contract extension, hit Kevin Pillar with a pitch to begin the bottom of the sixth but has otherwise kept the Giants off the bases. Márquez has racked up seven strikeouts and thrown 76 pitches in total thus far.

The Rockies’ offense has provided four runs of support for Márquez against Giants starter Derek Holland. Trevor Story hit an RBI double to break a scoreless tie in the third inning and Nolan Arenado blasted a three-run homer in the fifth.

Márquez, 24, entered Sunday’s start with a 3.00 ERA and a 16/6 K/BB ratio in 18 innings on the season. He broke out last year, posting a 3.77 ERA while striking out 230 batters across 33 starts and 196 innings. Of course, Márquez’s performance was all the more respectable considering 16 of those starts came at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Ubaldo Jiménez was the last Rockie to toss a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The Giants were last no-hit by the Reds’ Homer Bailey on July 2, 2013. Major League Baseball hasn’t seen a no-hitter since James Paxton held the Blue Jays hitless on May 8, 2018 last year.

We’ll keep you updated as Márquez attempts to navigate the final two innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill