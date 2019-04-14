Thomas Pannone throws immaculate inning vs. Rays

Blue Jays lefty Thomas Pannone threw an immaculate inning in the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rays. An “immaculate inning” is when a pitcher records three outs, all by strikeout, on nine total pitches. Pannone fanned Avisaíl García, Brandon Lowe, and Daniel Robertson. He ended up tossing three perfect innings with four total strikeouts.
Pannone’s is the second immaculate inning of the season. The Brewers’ Josh Hader accomplished the feat on March 30 against the Cardinals. There were four immaculate innings last year, achieved by Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, Germán Márquez, and Zac Rosscup.
After Sunday’s performance, Pannone is now sporting a 3.75 ERA with 16 strikeouts and three walks across 12 innings on the season.
Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi was pulled during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles after fouling a 93.1-m.p.h. fastball off of his foot. The ball appeared to strike the lower part of his right leg, but was later revealed to have caused a contusion on his right foot.
The outfielder fell to the ground after the pitch and was examined by team trainers before continuing with his at-bat, which ended with a two-out double to left field. At the top of the fourth inning, however, he exited the game to undergo X-rays and was replaced by Blake Swihart on the field. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, X-rays returned negative for any fractures, though Benintendi will presumably be day-to-day for the time being.
The 24-year-old outfielder has done well for himself in the first few weeks of the new season. Following his performance on Sunday, he’s maintained a healthy .293/.364/.448 batting line with seven extra-base hits and six RBI through 67 plate appearances.
The Red Sox currently lead the Orioles 1-0 in the sixth.