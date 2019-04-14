Report: Craig Kimbrel lowers asking price

Free agent closer Craig Kimbrel may be willing to budge on his asking price after all, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Saturday. Rosenthal revealed that Kimbrel is still seeking “a deal he believes to be fair,” one that might fall somewhere between the three-year, $39 million deal Zack Britton took with the Yankees this winter and the three-year, $52 million contract Wade Davis signed with the Rockies back in 2017.
Those figures are noted departures from the five-year, $100 million agreement Kimbrel and his agent, Dave Meter, were reportedly pursuing last month. They’ve supposedly received several legitimate offers from teams over the last few months, but nothing that appears to approach what Kimbrel might consider to be fair. And even if Kimbrel and Meter are willing to make this big of a concession, it’s not as if teams are lining up to sign the closer these days — no matter how much they might need him to bolster the back end of their bullpen.
As we’ve said here before, it would be a shame to see the 2019 season pass Kimbrel by. The former Red Sox hurler is a remarkable talent, as proven by his annual sub-3.00 ERA, lifetime 18.0 fWAR, ridiculous strikeout percentages, and seven All-Star nominations. It wasn’t long ago that he was in the running for a Cy Young Award, too. But, while his asking price may no longer be exorbitant, it’s unclear just how much playing time he’ll be willing to sacrifice in order to hold out for the multi-year deal he deserves.
Update (6:11 PM ET): Aaand… it’s over. Evan Longoria was able to sneak a single in the hole between third baseman Nolan Arenado (who made a tremendous play on the previous at-bat) and shortstop Trevor Story.
Rockies starter German Márquez has held the Giants hitless through seven innings at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander, recently signed to a five-year contract extension, hit Kevin Pillar with a pitch to begin the bottom of the sixth but has otherwise kept the Giants off the bases. Márquez has racked up seven strikeouts and thrown 76 pitches in total thus far.
The Rockies’ offense has provided four runs of support for Márquez against Giants starter Derek Holland. Trevor Story hit an RBI double to break a scoreless tie in the third inning and Nolan Arenado blasted a three-run homer in the fifth.
Márquez, 24, entered Sunday’s start with a 3.00 ERA and a 16/6 K/BB ratio in 18 innings on the season. He broke out last year, posting a 3.77 ERA while striking out 230 batters across 33 starts and 196 innings. Of course, Márquez’s performance was all the more respectable considering 16 of those starts came at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
Ubaldo Jiménez was the last Rockie to toss a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The Giants were last no-hit by the Reds’ Homer Bailey on July 2, 2013. Major League Baseball hasn’t seen a no-hitter since James Paxton held the Blue Jays hitless on May 8, 2018 last year.
We’ll keep you updated as Márquez attempts to navigate the final two innings.