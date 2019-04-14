Craig Kimbrel
Getty Images

Report: Craig Kimbrel has lowered his asking price

By Ashley VarelaApr 14, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Free agent closer Craig Kimbrel may be willing to budge on his asking price after all, according to a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Saturday. Rosenthal revealed that Kimbrel is still seeking “a deal he believes to be fair,” one that might fall somewhere between the three-year, $39 million deal Zack Britton took with the Yankees this winter and the three-year, $52 million contract Wade Davis signed with the Rockies back in 2017.

Those figures are noted departures from the five-year, $100 million agreement Kimbrel and his agent, Dave Meter, were reportedly pursuing last month. They’ve supposedly received several legitimate offers from teams over the last few months, but nothing that appears to approach what Kimbrel might consider to be fair. And even if Kimbrel and Meter are willing to make this big of a concession, it’s not as if teams are lining up to sign the closer these days — no matter how much they might need him to bolster the back end of their bullpen.

As we’ve said here before, it would be a shame to see the 2019 season pass Kimbrel by. The former Red Sox hurler is a remarkable talent, as proven by his annual sub-3.00 ERA, lifetime 18.0 fWAR, ridiculous strikeout percentages, and seven All-Star nominations. It wasn’t long ago that he was in the running for a Cy Young Award, too. But, while his asking price may no longer be exorbitant, it’s unclear just how much playing time he’ll be willing to sacrifice in order to hold out for the multi-year deal he deserves.

Rangers send Rougned Odor to the injured list with knee sprain

Rougned Odor
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaApr 13, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

Second baseman Rougned Odor has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Rangers revealed Saturday. Odor was removed from the lineup on Friday with right knee soreness, which was then characterized as a knee sprain upon further evaluation. Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he’s expected to miss at least two weeks in recovery.

Odor, 25, sustained the injury during batting practice prior to the club’s series opener against the Athletics, and was later replaced by Logan Forsythe at the keystone. While he came out swinging during Cactus League competition this spring, his bat has cooled considerably since the start of the 2019 season: he’s carrying a .167/.255/.214 batting line with two extra-base hits and two RBI through his first 47 plate appearances.

In corresponding moves, the club shifted Edinson Vólquez to the 60- day IL and selected infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from Triple-A Nashville. Santana is slated to step in for Odor during Saturday’s set against the A’s. He’s also off to a hot start this season and batted .343/.425/.514 with five extra bases and six RBI through his first 40 plate appearances in Triple-A — a trend the Rangers will hope he continues as they look to take the series from Oakland this weekend.

 