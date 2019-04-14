Mariners place Wade LeBlanc on 10-day injured list with oblique strain

Mariners southpaw Wade LeBlanc is headed to the 10-day injured list after sustaining a right oblique strain, the team announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Erik Swanson has been recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take LeBlanc’s spot on the roster.

LeBlanc suffered the injury in the middle of his start on Friday. He tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Astros, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk and striking out five of 23 batters, but things took a sudden downturn when he lost control of a pitch in the fifth. The left-hander clutched his side and was immediately tended to by the team trainer, who brought him out of the game for further evaluation.

Prior to the incident, the 34-year-old had racked up a 2-0 record in three starts with 10 runs, five walks, and 12 strikeouts issued over his first 16 innings of 2019. He’s coming off of a banner year with the Mariners, too, one in which he posted a 9-5 record in 27 starts with a 3.72 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 7.2 SO/9 across 162 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

Given the nature of the injury, it’s unlikely that he’ll be ready to go again after a brief 10-day stay on the IL. The Mariners have yet to announce a replacement for the veteran starter when his turn comes up during Wednesday’s series finale against the Indians.

Swanson, meanwhile, will be available to pitch out of the bullpen during Sunday’s game against the Astros. The 25-year-old rookie pitched to impressive results across three minor-league levels in 2018, and is currently looking for a chance to improve on a 9.00 ERA after struggling to control the ball during his major-league debut last Thursday.

Update: Per MLB.com’s Greg Johns, LeBlanc has a Grade 2 oblique strain and will miss approximately 4-6 weeks in recovery. Swanson will step in for him in the rotation on Wednesday.