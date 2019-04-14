Chris Archer
AP Images

Chris Archer won’t appeal suspension

By Ashley VarelaApr 14, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
4 Comments

Pirates right-hander Chris Archer will not appeal the five-game suspension that was issued by Major League Baseball last week, the pitcher told reporters Sunday. It’s less an admission of guilt and more a logistical decision, however, as the Pirates’ two off days will push his next scheduled start to the weekend, effectively nullifying the club’s need for a spot starter in his league-mandated absence.

The right-hander played a pivotal role in the Pirates-Reds fracas last weekend after he intentionally threw at Reds infielder Derek Dietrich for hitting — and admiring — a two-run, splash-hit homer in the second inning. The dispute led to a benches-clearing brawl, at which point Reds manager David Bell, outfielder Yasiel Puig, left-hander Amir Garrett, and Pirates relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vázquez were ejected for their respective involvement in the fray.

On Tuesday, suspensions and fines were handed down to Archer (five games), Bell (one game), and Puig (two games). Both Bell and Puig served their suspensions immediately, while Archer was reportedly set to appeal his suspension before it became clear that he would not experience any interruption in his regular pitching schedule.

That’s an awfully light sentence for something as serious as throwing a 93.3-m.p.h. fastball at another player. As both Bill and Craig pointed out, it makes no sense for the league to hold starting pitchers to the same kind of suspension system that applies to regular position players, given that starters only pitch every five days and do not suffer the effects of a multi-day suspension in the same way that a position player might. Worse, not punishing Archer for his very punishable offense suggests that MLB is still willing to look the other way when it comes to the ‘unwritten rules’ of baseball — rules that continue to put players’ health and lives in jeopardy.

German Márquez loses no-hit bid in eighth inning vs. Giants

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 14, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Update (6:11 PM ET): Aaand… it’s over. Evan Longoria was able to sneak a single in the hole between third baseman Nolan Arenado (who made a tremendous play on the previous at-bat) and shortstop Trevor Story.

*

Rockies starter German Márquez has held the Giants hitless through seven innings at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander, recently signed to a five-year contract extension, hit Kevin Pillar with a pitch to begin the bottom of the sixth but has otherwise kept the Giants off the bases. Márquez has racked up seven strikeouts and thrown 76 pitches in total thus far.

The Rockies’ offense has provided four runs of support for Márquez against Giants starter Derek Holland. Trevor Story hit an RBI double to break a scoreless tie in the third inning and Nolan Arenado blasted a three-run homer in the fifth.

Márquez, 24, entered Sunday’s start with a 3.00 ERA and a 16/6 K/BB ratio in 18 innings on the season. He broke out last year, posting a 3.77 ERA while striking out 230 batters across 33 starts and 196 innings. Of course, Márquez’s performance was all the more respectable considering 16 of those starts came at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Ubaldo Jiménez was the last Rockie to toss a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The Giants were last no-hit by the Reds’ Homer Bailey on July 2, 2013. Major League Baseball hasn’t seen a no-hitter since James Paxton held the Blue Jays hitless on May 8, 2018 last year.

We’ll keep you updated as Márquez attempts to navigate the final two innings.