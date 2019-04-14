Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Brad Miller: “Obviously, [the Indians] don’t want the best guys up here.”

By Bill BaerApr 14, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following Sunday’s 9-8 walk-off loss to the Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Indians designated infielder Brad Miller for assignment, MLB.com’s Mandy Bell reported. The move presumably clears a roster spot for Jason Kipnis, who will likely come off of the 10-day injured list.

Miller went 1-for-4 with an RBI single on Sunday. He’s one of the few members of the Indians who is swinging the bat at even an average clip. Only four players have an OPS above .700: Tyler Naquin (.700), Miller (.742), Leonys Martín (.928), and Carlos Santana (1.040).

Miller wasn’t happy about being DFA’d. Per Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes, Miller said, “It’s a tough trend. They acknolwedge that it wasn’t fair. But I’m just a player. I go out there and play my hardest and play for the guys next to me.” Miller added, “Obviously, they don’t want the best guys up here. So I’m just trying to take it somewhere else and see what we’ve got.”

Though Miller was always going to concede the starting second base job to Kipnis, he would have at least been a decent bench bat. Infielder Max Moroff has two hits in 26 plate appearances to begin the season. Miller presumably would be a better option off the bench than Moroff, who owned a career .625 OPS in 84 games entering the 2019 season.

We noted here before the season that the Indians didn’t seem too incentivized to improve the roster. They were the favorites to win the AL Central entering the season, but had obvious weaknesses, especially in the outfield, that went unaddressed. Miller’s claim that the Indians “don’t want the best guys up here” rings true, though it comes off as salty right after he was DFA’d.

Kipnis, 32, started the season on the injured list due to a calf injury sustained in March during spring training. He’s coming off a 2018 campaign in which he hit .230/.315/.389 with 18 home runs and 75 RBI in 601 plate appearances.

German Márquez loses no-hit bid in eighth inning vs. Giants

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 14, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
2 Comments

Update (6:49 PM ET): Márquez finished the one-hit shutout, striking out nine on the afternoon. It’s the first shutout in the majors since Noah Syndergaard on September 30 against the Marlins last year. It’s the first one-hit shutout since Andrew Heaney on June 5 last year against the Royals.

*

Update (6:11 PM ET): Aaand… it’s over. Evan Longoria was able to sneak a single in the hole between third baseman Nolan Arenado (who made a tremendous play on the previous at-bat) and shortstop Trevor Story.

*

Rockies starter German Márquez has held the Giants hitless through seven innings at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. The right-hander, recently signed to a five-year contract extension, hit Kevin Pillar with a pitch to begin the bottom of the sixth but has otherwise kept the Giants off the bases. Márquez has racked up seven strikeouts and thrown 76 pitches in total thus far.

The Rockies’ offense has provided four runs of support for Márquez against Giants starter Derek Holland. Trevor Story hit an RBI double to break a scoreless tie in the third inning and Nolan Arenado blasted a three-run homer in the fifth.

Márquez, 24, entered Sunday’s start with a 3.00 ERA and a 16/6 K/BB ratio in 18 innings on the season. He broke out last year, posting a 3.77 ERA while striking out 230 batters across 33 starts and 196 innings. Of course, Márquez’s performance was all the more respectable considering 16 of those starts came at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Ubaldo Jiménez was the last Rockie to toss a no-hitter, doing so on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The Giants were last no-hit by the Reds’ Homer Bailey on July 2, 2013. Major League Baseball hasn’t seen a no-hitter since James Paxton held the Blue Jays hitless on May 8, 2018 last year.

We’ll keep you updated as Márquez attempts to navigate the final two innings.