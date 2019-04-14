Andrew Benintendi exits game after getting struck with a foul ball

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi was pulled during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles after fouling a 93.1-m.p.h. fastball off of his foot. The ball appeared to strike the lower part of his right leg, but was later revealed to have caused a contusion on his right foot.

The outfielder fell to the ground after the pitch and was examined by team trainers before continuing with his at-bat, which ended with a two-out double to left field. At the top of the fourth inning, however, he exited the game to undergo X-rays and was replaced by Blake Swihart on the field. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, X-rays returned negative for any fractures, though Benintendi will presumably be day-to-day for the time being.

The 24-year-old outfielder has done well for himself in the first few weeks of the new season. Following his performance on Sunday, he’s maintained a healthy .293/.364/.448 batting line with seven extra-base hits and six RBI through 67 plate appearances.

The Red Sox currently lead the Orioles 1-0 in the sixth.