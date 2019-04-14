Andrew Benintendi exits game after getting struck with a foul ball

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi was pulled during the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles after fouling a 93.1-m.p.h. fastball off of his foot. The ball appeared to strike the lower part of his right leg, but was later revealed to have caused a contusion on his right foot.
The outfielder fell to the ground after the pitch and was examined by team trainers before continuing with his at-bat, which ended with a two-out double to left field. At the top of the fourth inning, however, he exited the game to undergo X-rays and was replaced by Blake Swihart on the field. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, X-rays returned negative for any fractures, though Benintendi will presumably be day-to-day for the time being.
The 24-year-old outfielder has done well for himself in the first few weeks of the new season. Following his performance on Sunday, he’s maintained a healthy .293/.364/.448 batting line with seven extra-base hits and six RBI through 67 plate appearances.
The Red Sox currently lead the Orioles 1-0 in the sixth.
In case you missed it, José Altuve is on a home run tear right now. The Astros slugger entered Saturday’s game against the Mariners with a four-game home run streak, then extended it with another 411-foot blast off of Félix Hernández in the fifth:
The solo homer boosted the Astros to a comfortable 3-1 lead over the Mariners and put them in a position to go for the sweep during Sunday’s series finale. More than that, however, it also placed Altuve in some rare company: per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, only seven other second basemen have managed a five-game home run streak since 1908 — and none of them have pushed that record to six games yet.
Altuve isn’t the only one with a streak to defend. While the Mariners took another tough loss to their division rivals, they’ve been consistently hammering the strike zone since the start of the season. Following Saturday’s loss to the Astros, they still lead the majors with a collective total of 38 homers, a number they added to on Saturday night with Mitch Haniger‘s fourth-inning solo shot off of Houston ace Justin Verlander. They’ll look to extend that streak to 18 straight games on Sunday.