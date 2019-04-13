Video: Chris Davis snaps 0-for-54 streak with RBI single

It’s finally over. After seven walks, 28 strikeouts, and a disconcerting .000 batting average through 54 hitless at-bats and 62 plate appearances, Chris Davis recorded his first hit since September 14, 2018.
The fortuitous moment arrived in the first inning of the Orioles-Red Sox game on Saturday. Boston right-hander Rick Porcello loaded the bases on a Trey Mancini double and two walks to Dwight Smith and Rio Ruiz and was looking for an inning-ending out when Davis stepped up to the plate. Instead, Davis lofted a 92.9-m.p.h. fastball into the right field gap, scoring both Mancini and Smith with his first hit of the 2019 season.
Prior to Davis’ long-awaited two-run single, the Orioles’ infielder carried the longest hitless streak by a position player in MLB history, a burden that was previously shouldered by utility player Eugenio Vélez in 2011. Vélez went 0-for-46 between his 2010 and 2011 stints with the Giants and Dodgers and has not appeared in a major-league game since.
The Orioles currently lead the Red Sox 2-0 in the third.
The best kind of baseball defies explanation, and that’s exactly what Justin Bour gave spectators during the Angels-Cubs game on Saturday.
In the top of the first inning, with two outs and the bases empty, Bour lined an 0-1 pitch from Kyle Hendricks into the right field corner, where it was promptly scooped by Ben Zobrist. Zobrist fired the ball back toward first base, forcing Bour to dive back to the bag at the last second, but the ball ricocheted off of Bour’s foot and caromed toward the dugout.
Bour took off for second base and beat a close tag from Javier Báez, but in doing so, turned away from umpire Marty Foster and apparently missed the safe call. As he made a slow return to the Angels’ dugout, Báez had plenty of time to run over and apply the tag for the inning-ending out.
Watch it all unfold here:
The Angels didn’t suffer too horribly for the missed call; following two RBI singles from David Fletcher and Zack Cozart, a productive double play from Chris Stratton, and a pair of run-scoring walks from Albert Pujols and Kole Calhoun, they lead the Cubs 5-2 in the seventh.