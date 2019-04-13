Rougned Odor
Rangers send Rougned Odor to the injured list with knee sprain

By Ashley VarelaApr 13, 2019
Second baseman Rougned Odor has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Rangers revealed Saturday. Odor was removed from the lineup on Friday with right knee soreness, which was then characterized as a knee sprain upon further evaluation. Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he’s expected to miss at least two weeks in recovery.

Odor, 25, sustained the injury during batting practice prior to the club’s series opener against the Athletics, and was later replaced by Logan Forsythe at the keystone. While he came out swinging during Cactus League competition this spring, his bat has cooled considerably since the start of the 2019 season: he’s carrying a .167/.255/.214 batting line with two extra-base hits and two RBI through his first 47 plate appearances.

In corresponding moves, the club shifted Edinson Vólquez to the 60- day IL and selected infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from Triple-A Nashville. Santana is slated to step in for Odor during Saturday’s set against the A’s. He’s also off to a hot start this season and batted .343/.425/.514 with five extra bases and six RBI through his first 40 plate appearances in Triple-A — a trend the Rangers will hope he continues as they look to take the series from Oakland this weekend.

 

Watch: Justin Bour walks off field after safe call at second base

By Ashley VarelaApr 13, 2019
The best kind of baseball defies explanation, and that’s exactly what Justin Bour gave spectators during the Angels-Cubs game on Saturday.

In the top of the first inning, with two outs and the bases empty, Bour lined an 0-1 pitch from Kyle Hendricks into the right field corner, where it was promptly scooped by Ben Zobrist. Zobrist fired the ball back toward first base, forcing Bour to dive back to the bag at the last second, but the ball ricocheted off of Bour’s foot and caromed toward the dugout.

Bour took off for second base and beat a close tag from Javier Báez, but in doing so, turned away from umpire Marty Foster and apparently missed the safe call. As he made a slow return to the Angels’ dugout, Báez had plenty of time to run over and apply the tag for the inning-ending out.

Watch it all unfold here:

The Angels didn’t suffer too horribly for the missed call; following two RBI singles from David Fletcher and Zack Cozart, a productive double play from Chris Stratton, and a pair of run-scoring walks from Albert Pujols and Kole Calhoun, they lead the Cubs 5-2 in the seventh.