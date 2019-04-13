Rangers send Rougned Odor to the injured list with knee sprain

Second baseman Rougned Odor has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Rangers revealed Saturday. Odor was removed from the lineup on Friday with right knee soreness, which was then characterized as a knee sprain upon further evaluation. Per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, he’s expected to miss at least two weeks in recovery.

Odor, 25, sustained the injury during batting practice prior to the club’s series opener against the Athletics, and was later replaced by Logan Forsythe at the keystone. While he came out swinging during Cactus League competition this spring, his bat has cooled considerably since the start of the 2019 season: he’s carrying a .167/.255/.214 batting line with two extra-base hits and two RBI through his first 47 plate appearances.

In corresponding moves, the club shifted Edinson Vólquez to the 60- day IL and selected infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from Triple-A Nashville. Santana is slated to step in for Odor during Saturday’s set against the A’s. He’s also off to a hot start this season and batted .343/.425/.514 with five extra bases and six RBI through his first 40 plate appearances in Triple-A — a trend the Rangers will hope he continues as they look to take the series from Oakland this weekend.