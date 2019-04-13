Khris Davis set a franchise home run record

Khris Davis is on a roll. According to MLB Stat of the Day, it’s a history-making roll, too. The Athletics slugger grabbed his tenth home run of 2019 on a first-pitch curveball from the Rangers’ Chris Martin on Friday night, postmarking it to the center field bleachers to put the A’s up 7-6 in the eighth inning.

Not only is Davis the first MLB player to record 10 home runs this year, but he’s the first A’s player to accumulate as many homers in the team’s first 18 games of any season to date. After tonight, he’s carrying a robust .265/.315/.706 batting line with 10 homers and 19 RBI through 73 plate appearances.

Following Davis’ homer, the Athletics went on to win 8-6 and improved their record to 10-8 in the AL West. They still trail the Mariners, who boast a league-best 13-2 record at the top of the division, and the championship-defending Astros, at 8-5.