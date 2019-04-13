Khris Davis set a franchise home run record

Khris Davis is on a roll. According to MLB Stat of the Day, it’s a history-making roll, too. The Athletics slugger grabbed his tenth home run of 2019 on a first-pitch curveball from the Rangers’ Chris Martin on Friday night, postmarking it to the center field bleachers to put the A’s up 7-6 in the eighth inning.
Not only is Davis the first MLB player to record 10 home runs this year, but he’s the first A’s player to accumulate as many homers in the team’s first 18 games of any season to date. After tonight, he’s carrying a robust .265/.315/.706 batting line with 10 homers and 19 RBI through 73 plate appearances.
Following Davis’ homer, the Athletics went on to win 8-6 and improved their record to 10-8 in the AL West. They still trail the Mariners, who boast a league-best 13-2 record at the top of the division, and the championship-defending Astros, at 8-5.
All eyes were on White Sox rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez when he debuted with the team last month. Jiménez tore through Triple-A last season with 20+ doubles and 20+ home runs, and ranked eighth-best among the league’s top prospects heading into the 2019 season. To say that expectations were high might be putting it mildly.
On Friday, Jiménez finally ripped the first home run of his major-league career: a 109-m.p.h., 425-footer off of a Jonathan Holder fastball. The home run shot straight out to center field, scoring Yoán Moncada and snapping a 5-5 tie with the Yankees in the fifth inning.
Jiménez got the silent treatment back in the dugout, but there’s no denying the White Sox are excited to see their top prospect locate some of the power that has been missing over the last several weeks. Heading into Friday’s series opener, Jiménez was batting .279/.326/.302 with a single extra-base hit and three RBI through 46 plate appearances.
The White Sox currently lead the Yankees 7-5 in the sixth.