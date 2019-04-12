Video: Eloy Jiménez crushes his first MLB home run

All eyes were on White Sox rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez when he debuted with the team last month. Jiménez tore through Triple-A last season with 20+ doubles and 20+ home runs, and ranked eighth-best among the league’s top prospects heading into the 2019 season. To say that expectations were high might be putting it mildly.
On Friday, Jiménez finally ripped the first home run of his major-league career: a 109-m.p.h., 425-footer off of a Jonathan Holder fastball. The home run shot straight out to center field, scoring Yoán Moncada and snapping a 5-5 tie with the Yankees in the fifth inning.
Jiménez got the silent treatment back in the dugout, but there’s no denying the White Sox are excited to see their top prospect locate some of the power that has been missing over the last several weeks. Heading into Friday’s series opener, Jiménez was batting .279/.326/.302 with a single extra-base hit and three RBI through 46 plate appearances.
The White Sox currently lead the Yankees 7-5 in the sixth.
Yankees reliever Dellin Betances suffered another setback while pitching in a simulated game on Thursday. According to comments from manager Aaron Boone, he’ll undergo another MRI as the club tries to determine if the right-hander sustained additional damage to his shoulder. A firm timeline has not been announced for his return to the team this season.
Betances, 31, said he “just didn’t feel right” during Thursday’s game, though it’s still unclear what specific pain he might be dealing with. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement in mid-March and has yet to pitch in an official game this season.
Last year, the veteran reliever picked up four saves and a 4-6 record in 66 appearances for the club, with a solid 2.70 ERA, 15.5 SO/9, 3.5 BB/9, and 1.7 fWAR across 66 2/3 innings. He’s dealt with shoulder issues on and off throughout his seven-year career in the majors, but this appears to be the first serious setback he’s seen since 2012. Without him, the Yankees’ bullpen is still holding together; per FanGraphs, they currently rank third-best in the league with a collective 3.97 ERA and 1.0 fWAR across their first dozen games of 2019.
Update: Per Brian Cashman, Betances will receive a cortisone shot on Saturday and will refrain from all pitching activity for three weeks. MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports that the righty’s recovery timetable has been pushed to 6-7 weeks.