Video: Eloy Jiménez crushes his first MLB home run

All eyes were on White Sox rookie outfielder Eloy Jiménez when he debuted with the team last month. Jiménez tore through Triple-A last season with 20+ doubles and 20+ home runs, and ranked eighth-best among the league’s top prospects heading into the 2019 season. To say that expectations were high might be putting it mildly.

On Friday, Jiménez finally ripped the first home run of his major-league career: a 109-m.p.h., 425-footer off of a Jonathan Holder fastball. The home run shot straight out to center field, scoring Yoán Moncada and snapping a 5-5 tie with the Yankees in the fifth inning.

Jiménez got the silent treatment back in the dugout, but there’s no denying the White Sox are excited to see their top prospect locate some of the power that has been missing over the last several weeks. Heading into Friday’s series opener, Jiménez was batting .279/.326/.302 with a single extra-base hit and three RBI through 46 plate appearances.

The White Sox currently lead the Yankees 7-5 in the sixth.