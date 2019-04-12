Getty Images

Unauthorized drone flies over Fenway Park

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT
A drone — an unauthorized one; not one owned by a TV network or anything — made at least two passes over Fenway Park last night. It was first spotted around 9:30 pm and was last seen around 10:20 pm. The Red Sox said they reported it to the Boston Police and the FAA.

According to FAA regulations, flying drones within three miles of a Major League Baseball stadium is prohibited from one hour before a game to one hour after. Which is a thing I had not considered until just this very moment but I suppose makes sense.

Players noticed it too. Mitch Moreland actually stepped out of the batter’s box when he saw it during his ninth-inning at-bat. He then proceeded to hit an RBI double. Red Sox manager Alex Cora saw it too, and told NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase that “somebody will make a T-shirt out of it.”

The Red Sox won in a walkoff last night. If they put a few more wins together you know people will credit the drone, because, well, baseball.

Yankees place Gary Sanchez on injured list

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Gary Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain, retroactive to April 11.

Sanchez pinch hit Wednesday night and after the game the Yankees and Sanchez both said that his calf wasn’t serious. Don’t believe what you hear, I guess. It’s unclear how much time Sanchez might miss but, until he’s back, Austin Romine will be the catcher and Kyle Higashioka, who was called up from Scranton, will back him up.