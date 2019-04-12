Unauthorized drone flies over Fenway Park

A drone — an unauthorized one; not one owned by a TV network or anything — made at least two passes over Fenway Park last night. It was first spotted around 9:30 pm and was last seen around 10:20 pm. The Red Sox said they reported it to the Boston Police and the FAA.

According to FAA regulations, flying drones within three miles of a Major League Baseball stadium is prohibited from one hour before a game to one hour after. Which is a thing I had not considered until just this very moment but I suppose makes sense.

Players noticed it too. Mitch Moreland actually stepped out of the batter’s box when he saw it during his ninth-inning at-bat. He then proceeded to hit an RBI double. Red Sox manager Alex Cora saw it too, and told NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase that “somebody will make a T-shirt out of it.”

The Red Sox won in a walkoff last night. If they put a few more wins together you know people will credit the drone, because, well, baseball.

Follow @craigcalcaterra