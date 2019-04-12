Mike Trout (groin) out again on Friday

Mike Trout is out of the Angels’ lineup again on Friday.

Trout tweaked his right groin Tuesday, sat on Wednesday and the Angels were off yesterday. It was hoped the two days of rest would be enough, but the Angels are being understandably cautious. In part, no doubt, because today’s game is in Chicago and it’s going to be pretty cold. Not exactly the best conditions in which to play with a stuff muscle or three.

Peter Bourjos is in center field instead. Trout is listed as available on the bench and there is no indication that they’ll place him on the injury list, so expect baseball’s best player to be back in action sometime this weekend.

UPDATE:

Mike Trout was seen by Dr. Steve Yoon this morning in Los Angeles. Imaging reveals a reduced amount of swelling to the groin. Mike also reports daily improvement. He will continue treatment in Anaheim and he will be re-evaluated on Sunday. We will provide an update at that time. — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 12, 2019

