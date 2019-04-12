Getty Images

Mike Trout (groin) out again on Friday

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Mike Trout is out of the Angels’ lineup again on Friday.

Trout tweaked his right groin Tuesday, sat on Wednesday and the Angels were off yesterday. It was hoped the two days of rest would be enough, but the Angels are being understandably cautious. In part, no doubt, because today’s game is in Chicago and it’s going to be pretty cold. Not exactly the best conditions in which to play with a stuff muscle or three.

Peter Bourjos is in center field instead. Trout is listed as available on the bench and there is no indication that they’ll place him on the injury list, so expect baseball’s best player to be back in action sometime this weekend.

Yankees place Gary Sanchez on injured list

By Craig CalcaterraApr 12, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Gary Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain, retroactive to April 11.

Sanchez pinch hit Wednesday night and after the game the Yankees and Sanchez both said that his calf wasn’t serious. Don’t believe what you hear, I guess. It’s unclear how much time Sanchez might miss but, until he’s back, Austin Romine will be the catcher and Kyle Higashioka, who was called up from Scranton, will back him up.