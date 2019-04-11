Getty Images

What is going on with Major League Baseball’s video highlights?

By Craig CalcaterraApr 11, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
18 Comments

Let’s talk about video clips. As in video clips of baseball highlights the sort of which you are used to sites like this and others embedding in posts or sharing on social media. The sort of clips that have been part of the online baseball media and baseball fan landscape for several years now.

Until this year there had been a pattern of increasing availability and sharability of such clips. MLB.com and its various social media arms had, over the years, gotten better and better at putting such clips up quickly and effectively. A couple of years ago they created a dedicated, searchable video page at MLB.com that could get anyone clips of almost any notable highlight going back years. Last year they even added a searchable GIF database to it, which included both great plays and all manner of whimsy. The result of all of this was a super-engaging way to share great baseball moments with friends or readers or anyone who may have an interest in seeing a killer baseball highlight.

And then, this year, something changed.

I and others noticed in the season’s first week that MLB.com’s video page no longer has a working search function. If you click it, this message is given:

Maybe there will soon be a “new experience.” It takes a lot of work to build a robust, content-filled multimedia web page. But it seems strange to me that the building of this “new experience” began as soon as the season started and not during the months-long offseason when viewing and sharing baseball highlights is not exactly something people do a lot of. Or, perhaps, the “new experience” is really just a lack of production capacity due to the recently reported staff reductions at MLBAM. I have no idea.

Whatever the reason, for now, there are a handful of “most popular” videos displayed at MLB’s page each day, and some other assorted clips, many of which are not from recent game action. Anyone wishing to do what they could do until this year — find any notable play from any notable game and share the link or embed the clip — is out of luck. Oh, and the YouTube channel referenced there is mostly full of condensed games, not video highlights.

But it’s not just the MLB.com video page. Minor League Baseball video clips are now limited as well.

Earlier this week it was reported that Minor League Baseball has ordered teams to limit the number of game-action highlights that they tweet out. Why?

If you know what that means you’re ahead of me. The most charitable interpretation of that dense graf is that, as is the case with the message given by the MLB.com search bar, MiLB plans to have some other, better video-sharing product out there soon. A less charitable interpretation of that is that they’re simply not wanting videos tweeted out because tweeted-out videos don’t contain 15-30 second preroll advertisements on them and it’s preferable for MiLB to get a few cents from each ignored clip for, I dunno, a moving logistics company than to have a fans sharing cool plays with one another, causing them to get more excited about the game. I suppose we’ll know which of these it is soon. The longer we go with no “new experience,” the more weight there will be to the latter explanation than the former.

The most recent datapoint of video clip revanchism comes from Baseball America. Baseball America, as you probably know, is the foremost source for minor league and amateur baseball news and information, full stop. It’s simply the place you go to learn about prospects. As part of that, Baseball America has long posted video clips of prospects working out and in game action. Think of them as scouting film or whatever. As of today, they will no longer do that. Why?

You no longer can find videos of prospects in Minor League Baseball games on BaseballAmerica.com or on Baseball America’s YouTube channel. That is because Minor League Baseball demanded Baseball America remove them all.

If this were the only thing that happened I might say “hey, they did not have the express written consent to transmit the pictures, descriptions and accounts . . .” yadda, yadda, yadda, and MiLB is simply protecting its intellectual property.

The issue, though, is partially one of timing: why now, when BA has been doing it for years? Why now, in the same week they have told teams to stop posting clips for which they actually have rights? It’s also one of common sense. Baseball America does more to promote minor league baseball than anyone. Why alienate such a great champion for your product? Are those potential pennies from the preroll ads so much that it outweighs the goodwill and free advertising BA gives minor league baseball? And, really, does MiLB even plan to replace those now gone scouting films of prospects in minor league games that BA used to do? I sorta doubt it, but I guess we’ll see.

One might say this is all a bid by MLB and MiLB to maximize revenue, but that makes no sense given that the cracking down on non-ad-generating video content is accompanied by . . . the virtual non-functionality of baseball’s ad-generating video platform. I mean, you see the videos we post here: they almost all have pre-roll ads. Far be it from us to deny MLB its money, but why not even make ad-fronted videos available? Why crack down on BA’s scouting film when it’s super unlikely that you’re ever going to produce a similar product yourself?

More broadly, why the overall hostile approach to video in general? As the NBA, NHL, NFL, MMA and WWE have learned, fans being able to share clips, highlights, GIFs and the like is a great way to generate interest in your product. Fans texting and tweeting cool and exciting moments is free advertising. Heck, if you slap ads on them, it’s people paying you to advertise.

Yet it’s almost impossible to do that with baseball highlights at the moment. Why?

Braves sign Ozzie Albies to seven-year, $35 million contract extension

Logan Riely/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 11, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Extension season soldiers on. The Braves announced on Thursday afternoon that the club and second baseman Ozzie Albies to a seven-year contract extension worth $35 million. The deal includes club options for 2026 and ’27 as well. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, each option is worth $7 million with a $4 million buyout. Albies wouldn’t have become eligible for arbitration until after the 2020 season and for free agency until after the 2023 season.

Albies, 22, was an All-Star last season, batting .261/.305/.452 with 24 home runs, 72 RBI, 105 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 684 plate appearances. Baseball Reference valued him at 3.8 Wins Above Replacement. An average player is around 2.0 WAR, so Albies was nearly twice as valuable as an average player. The only full-time second basemen who posted more WAR than Albies last year were José Altuve, Jed Lowrie, and Scooter Gennett.

This is a stunning extension, and not in a good way. As we have mentioned with many of the extensions signed recently, one cannot blame individual players for making what they feel is the decision that best suits them and their families. As an industry trend, though, extensions like Albies’ are concerning. $/WAR is a lackluster stat for many reasons, but it’s not terrible as a very general reference point. A win is broadly valued at about $9 million, meaning Albies produced enough last year enough to provide more value than his brand new contract extension. Even if the layman consensus for $/WAR is off, Albies would have to basically disappear via UFO abduction to fail to provide equal or better value on his extension.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan spoke to “executives, players, analytics people, development side and scouts,” and all are panning the Albies extension as the worst ever for a player.

Earlier this month, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million contract with the Braves. Craig called it a “bargain,” and I couldn’t agree more. “But Bill,” some of you will say, “One hundred million dollars is life-changing money.” It sure is, and Acuña isn’t wrong for taking it. In fact, it’s a no-doubt decision for an individual. There is a non-zero chance he suffers a career-altering injury or just simply stops being a star-caliber player. I am, however, looking at this in the grand scheme of things. Acuña is, on average, worth far more than $100 million over the next eight years. Imagine Acuña is healthy and productive through the 2024 season and ventures into free agency. What might he get, as one of baseball’s most productive and recognizable stars? Might he match or exceed Bryce Harper‘s 13 years and $330 million? Or Mike Trout‘s 12 years and $426.5 million? By agreeing to his extension, Acuña almost certainly cost himself hundreds of millions of dollars.

These contract extensions are canaries in the coal mine, forboding a serious labor problem in Major League Baseball. Young players, seeing the likes of Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel struggle to find work, have no interest in venturing into free agency. So, teams offer them up-front financial security that represents a drop in the bucket, as each team is valued at $1 billion or more. For teams, they spend a little in the short-term to save a lot in the long-term. And it only takes hitting on one player to make all of these contract extensions worth it. Team owners, thanks largely to their recent reliance on analytics departments, have figured out the game well ahead of the players and their agents. How ahead of the game are team reps? Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic last week:

Many on the players’ side believe some teams circumvent the player and his agent and communicate directly with parents and other family members, particularly in the cases of Latin American players from humble backgrounds. The extent to which family pressure might have influenced Acuña is not known. But the effect of such pressure in some instances cannot be discounted – particularly when a team dangles a $100 million guarantee.

Free agency is a mess because of MLB ownership’s self-imposed austerity measures. Many teams have used the competitive balance tax (also known as the “luxury tax”) as a soft cap to limit their own spending. Attaching draft pick compensation to players who were given a qualifying offer hurt free agency. Front offices deciding, seemingly simultaneously, to stop spending on free agents in their 30’s stagnated the market. Then, because of the stagnated market they created, the owners get to collectively save billions of dollars in the coming years by nudging their young players into signing extensions well before their primes, before they have established leverage with which to negotiate. Free agency is then further stagnated because these players will be reaching it at 29 and 30, rather than 26. And let’s not forget that the players’ agents — particularly those with smaller agencies — also see the same diminishing future prospects and want to rush for the guaranteed money.

In these young stars and potential stars signing away their arbitration-eligible seasons, they will fail to help set higher and higher bars at each step of the arbitration process. For example, Nolan Arenado laveraged a $26 million salary this season in his final year of arbitration eligibility before signing an extension of his own. That $26 million may remain the bar, adjusting for inflation, since fewer and fewer players of his caliber will go through the arbitration process. This, too, saves more money for team owners in the long run — an up-front gamble these billionaires are more than happy to make.

That Acuña, Albies, David Bote, Eloy Jiménez, et. al. felt the need to secure their futures shows a lack of confidence in both the current market for their labor and for the MLB Players Association to secure it in the future. It would be one thing if a few players here and there were signing extensions, but 29 extensions have been signed since January 21. The MLBPA needs to do a much better job of communicating with its players and establishing solidarity. Union members should be better equipped to handle tantalizing offers from management for the good of the group. Make no mistake: “extension season” is bad for the game and is a harbinger of how negotiations for the next collective bargaining agreement will go. It appears the side of the union has a lot of catching up to do.