Khris Davis homers twice; Chris Davis remains hitless

This week’s four-game series between the Athletics and Orioles was a tale of two Davises. Athletics DH Khris Davis went 7-for-19 with four homers and seven RBI, hitting two home runs on both Wednesday and Thursday. Orioles first baseman Chris Davis went hitless in 10 trips to the plate and remains hitless on the season, spanning 37 plate appearances and 32 at-bats. Davis is now on a hitless streak spanning 61 plate appearances and 53 at-bats.

The A’s won 8-5 on Thursday, taking three of four from the Orioles. They outscored the O’s by a 35-22 margin.

Here were the two dingers from Khris:

Davis now leads all of baseball with nine home runs and has driven in the third-most runs at 17. Davis was the major league leader in homers last year with 48. He reached 200 for his career with his second dinger last night.

