Billy Hamilton carted off field due to knee injury

Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton collided with the wall in center field attempting to catch a fly ball hit by the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon. Haniger ended up knocking in two runs with a two-out triple, tying the game at 6-6. Hamilton was clearly in pain as the ball bounced back towards the infield. After being tended to by team trainers, Hamilton was carted off the field.

MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports that Hamilton will undergo an MRI on his left knee. The Royals aren’t expected to provide an update on his status until Friday.

Hamilton went viral on Tuesday, scoring from second base on a sacrifice fly. Though he’s batting a subpar .237/.286/.237 in 42 plate appearances this season, he can still create excitement at a moment’s notice.

