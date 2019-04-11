Billy Hamilton carted off field due to knee injury

Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton collided with the wall in center field attempting to catch a fly ball hit by the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon. Haniger ended up knocking in two runs with a two-out triple, tying the game at 6-6. Hamilton was clearly in pain as the ball bounced back towards the infield. After being tended to by team trainers, Hamilton was carted off the field.
MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports that Hamilton will undergo an MRI on his left knee. The Royals aren’t expected to provide an update on his status until Friday.
Hamilton went viral on Tuesday, scoring from second base on a sacrifice fly. Though he’s batting a subpar .237/.286/.237 in 42 plate appearances this season, he can still create excitement at a moment’s notice.
This week’s four-game series between the Athletics and Orioles was a tale of two Davises. Athletics DH Khris Davis went 7-for-19 with four homers and seven RBI, hitting two home runs on both Wednesday and Thursday. Orioles first baseman Chris Davis went hitless in 10 trips to the plate and remains hitless on the season, spanning 37 plate appearances and 32 at-bats. Davis is now on a hitless streak spanning 61 plate appearances and 53 at-bats.
The A’s won 8-5 on Thursday, taking three of four from the Orioles. They outscored the O’s by a 35-22 margin.
Here were the two dingers from Khris:
Davis now leads all of baseball with nine home runs and has driven in the third-most runs at 17. Davis was the major league leader in homers last year with 48. He reached 200 for his career with his second dinger last night.