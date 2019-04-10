Report: Athletics, Edwin Jackson close to agreement on minor league contract

The Athletic’s Julian McWilliams reports that the Athletics and pitcher Edwin Jackson are nearing an agreement on a minor league contract.
Jackson, 35, made 17 starts for the A’s last year and had good results. He compiled a 3.33 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 37 walks across 92 innings. Jackson will provide rotation depth once again for the A’s.
James Wagner of The New York Times reports that lefty CC Sabathia will start on Saturday for the Yankees. Sabathia underwent angioplasty in December and had been working his way back since.
Sabathia, 38, made one rehab start with High-A Tampa on Sunday and it went well. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, yielding a lone run on a hit and a walk with six strikeouts. The veteran plans to retire after the 2019 season.
Last year, Sabathia went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA and a 140/51 K/BB ratio in 153 innings for the Yankees. He re-upped with them in November, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.