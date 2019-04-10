Every baseball team is worth at least a billion dollars

Forbes has released its annual team valuation list, along with its team revenue and profitability rankings.

This comes out every April and every April it is worth noting that these figures should be taken with a pretty big grain of salt. At best this is a snapshot, but not much more, because there just isn’t enough data out there for anyone outside of Major League Baseball to know this stuff with the degree to specificity Forbes claims. And, of course, the only people in a position to correct these numbers — the league and the owners themselves — wouldn’t dare reveal what they really make or lose. At the same time, one should also take MLB and owner denials of these numbers with a grain of salt because they all have an interest in not appearing as well-off as they truly are.

With all of that said, the takeaways:

For the first time ever, every single franchise is worth at least a billion dollars. The New York Yankees are the most valuable team at $4.6 billion. The Marlins the least at just around $1 billion;

The 30 teams generated a record average operating income of $40 million during the 2018 season, which is 38% more than the previous year;

Revenue increased 4.8%, to an average of $330 million per team; and

Player costs, including signing bonuses and benefits, remained flat at $157 million.

Which is to say: baseball is rolling in it. But you knew that already.

