Dodgers place Russell Martin on injured list due to lower back inflammation

On Wednesday, the Dodgers placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day injured list due to lower back inflammation. Catcher Rocky Gale has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. It doesn’t sound like Martin is expected to miss much more than the minimum amount of the time on the IL.

Martin, 36, has hit well to start the season, batting .333/.500/.600 with a home run and two RBI in 22 plate appearances. The Dodgers acquired him in January from the Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers.

Austin Barnes will likely see his playing time increased with Gale spelling him as needed. Barnes has a 1.182 OPS in 30 trips to the plate thus far.

Follow @Baer_Bill