Dodgers place Russell Martin on injured list due to lower back inflammation

On Wednesday, the Dodgers placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day injured list due to lower back inflammation. Catcher Rocky Gale has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. It doesn’t sound like Martin is expected to miss much more than the minimum amount of the time on the IL.
Martin, 36, has hit well to start the season, batting .333/.500/.600 with a home run and two RBI in 22 plate appearances. The Dodgers acquired him in January from the Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers.
Austin Barnes will likely see his playing time increased with Gale spelling him as needed. Barnes has a 1.182 OPS in 30 trips to the plate thus far.
The Cardinals announced on Wednesday afternoon that the club and third baseman Matt Carpenter have agreed to a two-year contract extension with a third-year vesting option. Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the contract will cover the 2020-21 seasons and the vesting option will be for 2022.
Carpenter, 33, is finishing out his six-year, $52 million contract extension signed in March 2014. He had an $18.5 million club option for the 2020 season. The Athletic’s Mark Saxon reports that Carpenter will earn a combined $39 million in 2020-21 and, if he accrues 1,100 plate appearances over those two years, his 2022 option will vest for $18.5 million.
Carpenter had a career year in 2018, batting .257/.374/.523 with 36 home runs and 81 RBI in 677 plate appearances. He is off to a slower start to begin 2019, owning a .701 OPS with a homer and three RBI across 11 games.