CC Sabathia to make 2019 debut on Saturday

James Wagner of The New York Times reports that lefty CC Sabathia will start on Saturday for the Yankees. Sabathia underwent angioplasty in December and had been working his way back since.

Sabathia, 38, made one rehab start with High-A Tampa on Sunday and it went well. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, yielding a lone run on a hit and a walk with six strikeouts. The veteran plans to retire after the 2019 season.

Last year, Sabathia went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA and a 140/51 K/BB ratio in 153 innings for the Yankees. He re-upped with them in November, agreeing to a one-year, $8 million deal.

