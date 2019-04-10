Braves were trapped on elevator following Tuesday’s game vs. Rockies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Braves dispatched of the Rockies 7-1 on Tuesday night in Colorado, extending their winning streak to three games. But not everything went the Braves’ way on Tuesday.

Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South reports that “half the team” was stuck on a hotel elevator following Tuesday’s game. They had to be rescued by the local fire department. Thankfully, everybody was okay and in good spirits.

In other news, half the team got stuck on an elevator after the game last night. No Brave was hurt in the making of this video. #Braves@FOXSportsBraves @Braves pic.twitter.com/AzYLP5grLY — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) April 10, 2019

Wednesday’s game between the Braves and Rockies was postponed due to snow. The 7-4 Braves will now head home to open up a seven-game homestand against the Mets and Diamondbacks.

