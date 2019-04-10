Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Braves were trapped on elevator following Tuesday’s game vs. Rockies

By Bill BaerApr 10, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Braves dispatched of the Rockies 7-1 on Tuesday night in Colorado, extending their winning streak to three games. But not everything went the Braves’ way on Tuesday.

Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports South reports that “half the team” was stuck on a hotel elevator following Tuesday’s game. They had to be rescued by the local fire department. Thankfully, everybody was okay and in good spirits.

Wednesday’s game between the Braves and Rockies was postponed due to snow. The 7-4 Braves will now head home to open up a seven-game homestand against the Mets and Diamondbacks.

Report: Athletics, Edwin Jackson close to agreement on minor league contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 10, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Athletic’s Julian McWilliams reports that the Athletics and pitcher Edwin Jackson are nearing an agreement on a minor league contract.

Jackson, 35, made 17 starts for the A’s last year and had good results. He compiled a 3.33 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 37 walks across 92 innings. Jackson will provide rotation depth once again for the A’s.