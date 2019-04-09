Whit Merrifield ties Royals record with 30-game hitting streak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night against the Mariners, Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 30 games.

Merrifield’s 30-game hitting streak puts him in a tie for George Brett for the longest hitting streak by a Royals batter. Brett hit in 30 straight between July 18 and August 18 in 1980. The Royals went to the World Series that year.

Merrifield’s streak began on September 10 last season. He entered Tuesday batting .325/.378/.496 throughout his streak. It’s the longest hitting streak in baseball since the Braves’ Freddie Freeman hit in 30 consecutive games between August 24 and September 28 in 2016.

In January, Merrifield inked a four-year, $16.25 million extension with the Royals. It appears the club got a bargain. Merrifield wrapped up last season hitting .304/.367/.438 with 12 home runs, 60 RBI, and 88 runs scored. He led all of baseball with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases. He’s off to the races again tto start 2019.

