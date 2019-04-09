Whit Merrifield ties Royals record with 30-game hitting streak

With a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night against the Mariners, Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 30 games.
Merrifield’s 30-game hitting streak puts him in a tie for George Brett for the longest hitting streak by a Royals batter. Brett hit in 30 straight between July 18 and August 18 in 1980. The Royals went to the World Series that year.
Merrifield’s streak began on September 10 last season. He entered Tuesday batting .325/.378/.496 throughout his streak. It’s the longest hitting streak in baseball since the Braves’ Freddie Freeman hit in 30 consecutive games between August 24 and September 28 in 2016.
In January, Merrifield inked a four-year, $16.25 million extension with the Royals. It appears the club got a bargain. Merrifield wrapped up last season hitting .304/.367/.438 with 12 home runs, 60 RBI, and 88 runs scored. He led all of baseball with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases. He’s off to the races again tto start 2019.
Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano is making himself a household name. The 24-year-old threw out three Red Sox runners during a four-game series last week, helping the A’s win three of those contests.
The Orioles, apparently, didn’t get the memo about Laureano. With runners on first and second and no outs in the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday night, Joey Rickard lined a single to shallow left-center off of Brett Anderson. The lead runner, Richie Martin, decided to test Laureano’s arm, which was a mistake. Laureano made his characteristic strong throw on one hop to catcher Josh Phegley, who applied the tag for the first out. The Orioles would fail to score in the third inning.
Laureano already has four outfield assists on the season, most among outfielders. He had nine last year in only 385 2/3 defensive innings, tied for 19th-most among outfielders. On a per-inning basis, Laureano had the highest rate of assists, averaging one per 43 defensive innings. Rickard ranked second with one every 64 innings; he had eight total in 514 2/3 innings.