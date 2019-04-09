Video: Ramón Laureano throws out yet another runner

Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano is making himself a household name. The 24-year-old threw out three Red Sox runners during a four-game series last week, helping the A’s win three of those contests.

The Orioles, apparently, didn’t get the memo about Laureano. With runners on first and second and no outs in the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday night, Joey Rickard lined a single to shallow left-center off of Brett Anderson. The lead runner, Richie Martin, decided to test Laureano’s arm, which was a mistake. Laureano made his characteristic strong throw on one hop to catcher Josh Phegley, who applied the tag for the first out. The Orioles would fail to score in the third inning.

They keep running on Ramón. It always ends the same way.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/qBKV9ZbmFm — Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) April 10, 2019

Laureano already has four outfield assists on the season, most among outfielders. He had nine last year in only 385 2/3 defensive innings, tied for 19th-most among outfielders. On a per-inning basis, Laureano had the highest rate of assists, averaging one per 43 defensive innings. Rickard ranked second with one every 64 innings; he had eight total in 514 2/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill